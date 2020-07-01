Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Idaho Department of Labor reports it has cleared about 85% of the 42,000 unemployment claims made during the state’s health emergency. The agency expects to complete the remaining 5,500 pending claims by mid-July.

The department is using about 120 call center agents to answer phones and re-set passwords. Officials say that has cut wait times in half and allowed most calls to be answered. As a result, call volumes have decreased as well.

Labor officials are warning Idahoans to be on alert for fraudulent claims filed under their names. If you receive a claim notice from the department, but did not file a claim, notify the department by e-mail at fraud@labor.idaho.gov

Never include any personal information in an e-mail. At this time, 7,500 claims are pending awaiting verification for identification.