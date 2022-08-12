IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – A familiar local hero is returning to the race that started his journey halfway across the world.

Rod Hutchins was 34 when he was diagnosed with Guillian Barre syndrome and paralyzed from the neck down.

24 years, 21 surgeries, two hip replacements, two scoped knees, one spinal stimulator implant and one knee replacement later, Hutchins raced towards his goal of competing in the Iron Man course in Kona, Hawaii.

Now after four years, one pandemic and three positive COVID-19 tests, Hutchins is competing once again in Idaho Fall’s Great Snake River Triathlon where he finished third place for his age group in 2019.

The Great Snake River Triathlon starts at 7 a.m. Saturday, August 13.

