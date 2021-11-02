IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – A record number of Idaho mayors participated in the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health’s annual Mayor’s Walking Challenge.

The mayors earned $65,500 for their communities.

The Mayor’s Walking Challenge encourages Idaho mayors to be physically active, to be a champion for health and to earn money for their community. The funds can be used to promote a program or project that encourages the community, especially children, to be physically active.

Mayors had two options in this year’s challenge: average 5,000 steps per day in October to earn $500 or average 10,000 steps per day to earn $1,000. There were 55 participants who reached the 10,000-step goal this year, while another 21 reached the 5,000-step goal. In all, 76 of the 83 registered mayors earned funds.

“It was great to see so many Idaho mayors step up and participate in the Mayor’s Walking Challenge,” said Kendra Witt-Doyle, Executive Director, Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health. “Idaho communities will benefit from their dedication, and the mayors themselves benefit because walking is one of the best things people can do to promote their own health.”

This year’s challenge was the fourth offered statewide as a program of the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health. Previously, the challenge was offered in the Treasure Valley before expanding to the Magic Valley and Eastern Idaho before turning to a statewide event in 2018. The Foundation has given more than $450,000 to Idaho communities through the Mayor’s Walking Challenge since 2014.

2021 MAYORS WALKING CHALLENGE CHAMPIONS

                 Eastern IDAHO                               MAGIC VALLEY/CENTRAL IDAHO

City Mayor   City Mayor
American Falls Rebekah Sorensen   Albion Isaac Loveland
Ammon Sean Coletti   Dietrich Deborah Moon
Arimo Lonnie Gunter   Fairfield Terry Lee
Bancroft LuCus Spencer   Hazelton Art Watkins
Blackfoot Marc Carroll   Jerome David Davis
Chubbuck Kevin England   Oakley Larry Mickelsen
Dayton Downey Melvin E. Beutler Rex Nielson   Paul Shoshone Bruce Hossfeld Dan Pierson
Driggs Hyrum Johnson   Stanley Steve Botti
Firth Brandon Jolley   Twin Falls Suzanne Hawkins
Franklin Todd Hawkes   Wendell Donald Dunn
Grace Jackie Barthlome      
Idaho Falls Rebecca Casper      
Malad Joan Hawkins      
Montpelier Jared Sharp      
Pocatello Brian Blad      
Preston Dan Keller      
Rexburg Jerry Merrill      
Roberts B.J. Berlin      
Shelley Stacy Pascoe      
Tetonia Brent Schindler      
Victor Will Frohlich      
Weston Greg Garner      
           

NORTHERN IDAHO

City Mayor   City Mayor
Bonners Ferry James R. Staples   Moscow Bill Lambert
Coeur d’Alene Steve Widmyer   Orofino Sean Simmons
Dalton Gardens Dan Edwards   Peck Nancy Greene
Dover Diane Brockway   Pierce Dominic Consentino
East Hope Vern Fleisher   Ponderay Steve Geiger
Ferdinand Ralph Wassmuth   Post Falls Ron Jacobson
Fernan Lake Village Heidi Acuff   Smelterville Linda Guthmiller
Genesee Timothy Sperber   Spirit Lake Renee Eastman
Hayden Lake Jim Ackerman   Tensed Richard Keaveny
Hope William Breen   Wallace Lynn Mogensen
Juliaetta Richard Groseclose   Winchester Miriam Youngren
Kamiah Betty Heater   Worley Charlene Waddell
Lapwai Antonio Smith      
Lewiston Michael Collins      
         

SOUTHWESTERN IDAHO / TREASURE VALLEY

City Mayor   City Mayor
Boise Lauren McLean   Marsing Chad Sevy
Caldwell Garret Nancolas   McCall Bob Giles
Cambridge Mark Loveland   Meridian Robert Simison
Cascade Judith Nissula   Mountain Home Rich Sykes
Crouch Bob Powell   Nampa Debbie Kling
Emmett Gordon Petrie   Parma Angie Lee
Garden City John Evans   Star Trevor A. Chadwick
Homedale Gheen Christoffersen   Weiser Randy Hibberd

