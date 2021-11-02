IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – A record number of Idaho mayors participated in the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health’s annual Mayor’s Walking Challenge.

The mayors earned $65,500 for their communities.

The Mayor’s Walking Challenge encourages Idaho mayors to be physically active, to be a champion for health and to earn money for their community. The funds can be used to promote a program or project that encourages the community, especially children, to be physically active.

Mayors had two options in this year’s challenge: average 5,000 steps per day in October to earn $500 or average 10,000 steps per day to earn $1,000. There were 55 participants who reached the 10,000-step goal this year, while another 21 reached the 5,000-step goal. In all, 76 of the 83 registered mayors earned funds.

“It was great to see so many Idaho mayors step up and participate in the Mayor’s Walking Challenge,” said Kendra Witt-Doyle, Executive Director, Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health. “Idaho communities will benefit from their dedication, and the mayors themselves benefit because walking is one of the best things people can do to promote their own health.”

This year’s challenge was the fourth offered statewide as a program of the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health. Previously, the challenge was offered in the Treasure Valley before expanding to the Magic Valley and Eastern Idaho before turning to a statewide event in 2018. The Foundation has given more than $450,000 to Idaho communities through the Mayor’s Walking Challenge since 2014.

2021 MAYORS WALKING CHALLENGE CHAMPIONS

Eastern IDAHO MAGIC VALLEY/CENTRAL IDAHO

City Mayor City Mayor American Falls Rebekah Sorensen Albion Isaac Loveland Ammon Sean Coletti Dietrich Deborah Moon Arimo Lonnie Gunter Fairfield Terry Lee Bancroft LuCus Spencer Hazelton Art Watkins Blackfoot Marc Carroll Jerome David Davis Chubbuck Kevin England Oakley Larry Mickelsen Dayton Downey Melvin E. Beutler Rex Nielson Paul Shoshone Bruce Hossfeld Dan Pierson Driggs Hyrum Johnson Stanley Steve Botti Firth Brandon Jolley Twin Falls Suzanne Hawkins Franklin Todd Hawkes Wendell Donald Dunn Grace Jackie Barthlome Idaho Falls Rebecca Casper Malad Joan Hawkins Montpelier Jared Sharp Pocatello Brian Blad Preston Dan Keller Rexburg Jerry Merrill Roberts B.J. Berlin Shelley Stacy Pascoe Tetonia Brent Schindler Victor Will Frohlich Weston Greg Garner

NORTHERN IDAHO

City Mayor City Mayor Bonners Ferry James R. Staples Moscow Bill Lambert Coeur d’Alene Steve Widmyer Orofino Sean Simmons Dalton Gardens Dan Edwards Peck Nancy Greene Dover Diane Brockway Pierce Dominic Consentino East Hope Vern Fleisher Ponderay Steve Geiger Ferdinand Ralph Wassmuth Post Falls Ron Jacobson Fernan Lake Village Heidi Acuff Smelterville Linda Guthmiller Genesee Timothy Sperber Spirit Lake Renee Eastman Hayden Lake Jim Ackerman Tensed Richard Keaveny Hope William Breen Wallace Lynn Mogensen Juliaetta Richard Groseclose Winchester Miriam Youngren Kamiah Betty Heater Worley Charlene Waddell Lapwai Antonio Smith Lewiston Michael Collins

SOUTHWESTERN IDAHO / TREASURE VALLEY

City Mayor City Mayor Boise Lauren McLean Marsing Chad Sevy Caldwell Garret Nancolas McCall Bob Giles Cambridge Mark Loveland Meridian Robert Simison Cascade Judith Nissula Mountain Home Rich Sykes Crouch Bob Powell Nampa Debbie Kling Emmett Gordon Petrie Parma Angie Lee Garden City John Evans Star Trevor A. Chadwick Homedale Gheen Christoffersen Weiser Randy Hibberd

