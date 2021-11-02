IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – A record number of Idaho mayors participated in the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health’s annual Mayor’s Walking Challenge.
The mayors earned $65,500 for their communities.
The Mayor’s Walking Challenge encourages Idaho mayors to be physically active, to be a champion for health and to earn money for their community. The funds can be used to promote a program or project that encourages the community, especially children, to be physically active.
Mayors had two options in this year’s challenge: average 5,000 steps per day in October to earn $500 or average 10,000 steps per day to earn $1,000. There were 55 participants who reached the 10,000-step goal this year, while another 21 reached the 5,000-step goal. In all, 76 of the 83 registered mayors earned funds.
“It was great to see so many Idaho mayors step up and participate in the Mayor’s Walking Challenge,” said Kendra Witt-Doyle, Executive Director, Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health. “Idaho communities will benefit from their dedication, and the mayors themselves benefit because walking is one of the best things people can do to promote their own health.”
This year’s challenge was the fourth offered statewide as a program of the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health. Previously, the challenge was offered in the Treasure Valley before expanding to the Magic Valley and Eastern Idaho before turning to a statewide event in 2018. The Foundation has given more than $450,000 to Idaho communities through the Mayor’s Walking Challenge since 2014.
2021 MAYORS WALKING CHALLENGE CHAMPIONS
Eastern IDAHO MAGIC VALLEY/CENTRAL IDAHO
|City
|Mayor
|City
|Mayor
|American Falls
|Rebekah Sorensen
|Albion
|Isaac Loveland
|Ammon
|Sean Coletti
|Dietrich
|Deborah Moon
|Arimo
|Lonnie Gunter
|Fairfield
|Terry Lee
|Bancroft
|LuCus Spencer
|Hazelton
|Art Watkins
|Blackfoot
|Marc Carroll
|Jerome
|David Davis
|Chubbuck
|Kevin England
|Oakley
|Larry Mickelsen
|Dayton Downey
|Melvin E. Beutler Rex Nielson
|Paul Shoshone
|Bruce Hossfeld Dan Pierson
|Driggs
|Hyrum Johnson
|Stanley
|Steve Botti
|Firth
|Brandon Jolley
|Twin Falls
|Suzanne Hawkins
|Franklin
|Todd Hawkes
|Wendell
|Donald Dunn
|Grace
|Jackie Barthlome
|Idaho Falls
|Rebecca Casper
|Malad
|Joan Hawkins
|Montpelier
|Jared Sharp
|Pocatello
|Brian Blad
|Preston
|Dan Keller
|Rexburg
|Jerry Merrill
|Roberts
|B.J. Berlin
|Shelley
|Stacy Pascoe
|Tetonia
|Brent Schindler
|Victor
|Will Frohlich
|Weston
|Greg Garner
NORTHERN IDAHO
|City
|Mayor
|City
|Mayor
|Bonners Ferry
|James R. Staples
|Moscow
|Bill Lambert
|Coeur d’Alene
|Steve Widmyer
|Orofino
|Sean Simmons
|Dalton Gardens
|Dan Edwards
|Peck
|Nancy Greene
|Dover
|Diane Brockway
|Pierce
|Dominic Consentino
|East Hope
|Vern Fleisher
|Ponderay
|Steve Geiger
|Ferdinand
|Ralph Wassmuth
|Post Falls
|Ron Jacobson
|Fernan Lake Village
|Heidi Acuff
|Smelterville
|Linda Guthmiller
|Genesee
|Timothy Sperber
|Spirit Lake
|Renee Eastman
|Hayden Lake
|Jim Ackerman
|Tensed
|Richard Keaveny
|Hope
|William Breen
|Wallace
|Lynn Mogensen
|Juliaetta
|Richard Groseclose
|Winchester
|Miriam Youngren
|Kamiah
|Betty Heater
|Worley
|Charlene Waddell
|Lapwai
|Antonio Smith
|Lewiston
|Michael Collins
SOUTHWESTERN IDAHO / TREASURE VALLEY
|City
|Mayor
|City
|Mayor
|Boise
|Lauren McLean
|Marsing
|Chad Sevy
|Caldwell
|Garret Nancolas
|McCall
|Bob Giles
|Cambridge
|Mark Loveland
|Meridian
|Robert Simison
|Cascade
|Judith Nissula
|Mountain Home
|Rich Sykes
|Crouch
|Bob Powell
|Nampa
|Debbie Kling
|Emmett
|Gordon Petrie
|Parma
|Angie Lee
|Garden City
|John Evans
|Star
|Trevor A. Chadwick
|Homedale
|Gheen Christoffersen
|Weiser
|Randy Hibberd
The post Idaho mayors earn $65,000 during walking challenge appeared first on Local News 8.