BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho’s middle-school artists are encouraged to submit their best work to the Statewide Collaborative Wellness Artwork Project.

Students in grades 6-9 who are enrolled in an Idaho public or tribal school are invited to respond using the creative medium of their choice, such as poetry, drawing, photography, painting and sculpture. Submissions must be received or postmarked by Monday, April 4.

Selected artwork will be featured in a collected wellness journal designed to let students explore the issue of health and wellness through the creative expressions of their peers.

“Art has so much potential for expression, connection and healing” Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra said. “This contest offers students a space to think deeply – to look inward and to feel genuinely heard and understood. This is the kind of project that really brings us together as a community.”

Themes for the contest are:

What does overall personal wellness look like for you?

What do you do to cope when you’re feeling upset, anxious or just a little “off your game?”

The contest is sponsored by the State Department of Education in collaboration with Boise-area mental health clinicians Monique Barber, Dr. Lynn Bohecker, Dr. Jessica Henderson and Dr. Hailey Martinez. It reflects a joint commitment to giving Idaho students a variety of ways to make their voices heard, especially on issues that affect their lives the most, including wellness, mental health, bullying and family relationships.

Students can submit their art digitally using this online form or mail their artwork to:

State Department of Education

Attn: Johanna Jones

P.O. Box 83720

Boise 83720

All submissions, both digital and physical, should measure 8.5” x 11” and should contain no copyrighted images. Three-dimensional artwork should be photographed and submitted as either a digital or mail-in image. All submissions should be labeled with the student’s full name, age, grade level and the school they attend.

For more information, email wellness@sde.idaho.gov or call 208-332-6968.

The post Idaho middle-schoolers get a chance to explore wellness through art appeared first on Local News 8.