IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Wednesday, crowds at the College of Eastern Idaho held a moment of silent solidarity in unity with vigils held across the state. The state of Idaho mourns the lives of four University of Idaho students; Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Kaylee Goncalves.

“I don’t have the words to adequately describe the space that is left raw with the loss of these four young scholars. The futures that will be forever changed by their deaths” said University of Idaho director of student engagement Alice Allen. “Their impact on the vandal family. The life they added to the lives of their families, friends, and the university will be remembered and honored and kept close to our hearts.”

Allen says the support they received from the state and community has sustained the university and its students. Idaho’s community of higher education near and far commits to standing with the University.

“Tragedies like this should never happen,” said CEI vice president Lori Barber. “C.E.I Commits to stand with the vandal nation as this unspeakable tragedy has shaken the close-knit higher education community in Idaho. We are a family of Idaho colleges and universities, and when one of us is wounded, we all grieve.”

And as we await justice, Alice Allen asks that we all remain Vandal Strong.

