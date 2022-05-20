POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Museum of Natural History on Idaho State University’s Pocatello campus announces it will join museums nationwide in participating in the thirteenth summer of Blue Star Museums, a program which provides free admission to our nation’s active-duty military personnel and their families this summer.

Launching on Saturday, May 21, Armed Forces Day, and ending on Monday, Sept. 5, Labor Day, the free admission program is available for those currently serving in the United States Military—Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard as well as members of the Reserves, National Guard, U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps—and up to five family members.

Blue Star Museums is a collaboration among the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense, and participating museums across America. For a list of participating museums, visit arts.gov/bluestarmuseums.

