POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Museum of Natural History (IMNH) on the Idaho State University campus is set to open a new exhibit on Saturday.

This is Idaho celebrates the incredible natural world of the Gem State with the Museum’s collection of plants, animals and artifacts. The exhibit highlights include original hand-made basketry, sagebrush clothing, unique fossils and a colorful array of Idaho birds.

“Whether you’re from here or new to the state, this exhibit has something for everyone to really fall in love with Idaho and connect to this place,” Museum Director Leif Tapanila said.

The exhibit is fun for all ages. Visitors will see all of Idaho’s official symbols, including the star garnet and the state fossil, the Hagerman horse. There’s even a dig site for kids to find bones.

Another major point of interest at the exhibit are 40 watercolor paintings from Kate Brown, an Idaho State University senior Fine Arts major, who is bringing the wildflowers of the state to life in her paintings that will be placed throughout the museum.

“I was surprised by the variety we actually have,” Brown said. “We have a massive array of plants, colors and varieties. It goes to show you that beauty is everywhere and you just have to look for it.”

The IMNH is open from Tuesday to Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sundays from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Admission to the museum is free for ISU students with a Bengal ID card, $7 for adults, $3 for children and military discounts are also offered for admission.

The IMNH has been serving Idaho since 1934.

