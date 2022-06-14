POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Music and Wildflower Festival at Pebble Creek is set for Saturday, June 18.

Gates open at 2:30 p.m., and the music starts at 3:00p.m. Lift rides are offered from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Concert tickets are available in advance in Pocatello at Barrie’s, The Sand Trap and Pocatello Power Sports. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the gate. Children 12 and under are admitted to the concert free of charge.

Festival goers can nestle their lawn chairs and blankets in the wildflowers on the slopes. The hillside above the deck provides a perfect view of both the performers and the sunset. A wildflower hike before the concert is a great way to start the evening, and local area vendors will be set up providing unique shopping and information.

The band line up this year features Holus Bolus, Aaron Ball, and Kyd J. The bands will be playing music for guests to enjoy from the slopes or dance to on the deck.

In celebration of the beautiful natural wildflower display, Pebble Creek will operate the Sunshine Triple Chair Lift for persons wanting to take a wildflower hike back down the mountain. Plan on hiking down the mountain as downhill lift service is not available. This year, the flowers are just beginning to bloom with all the late spring rain we’ve had. There will be an interpretive display of wildflowers in the lodge area. The cost for the lift ride is $15.00 for adults and $5.00 for kids 5 to 12. Sorry, no kids under 5 are permitted on the lift.

National Ski Patrol members will be barbecuing a tasty menu of food such as burgers, brats, etc on the deck and beverages will be available as well. Various dinner options will be prepared to feed the whole family.

The Festival is a fund raiser for the Pebble Creek National Ski Patrol. National Ski Patrol members support Pebble Creek in preparing the mountain in the morning, rescuing and caring for injured guests throughout the day, and making sure everyone gets down safely when the mountain closes. Come support this non-profit organization that keeps your mountain safe.

