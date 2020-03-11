Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Idaho Department of Lands has installed Craig Foss as State Forester.

Foss will work out of the agency’s Coeur d’Alene office, where he already serves as Division Administrator of Forestry and Fire.

“The Idaho Department of Lands manages a million acres of endowment trust forest land, and our primary objective in managing that forest land is for the long-term benefit to the beneficiaries, which in large part are Idaho public schools,” said Foss. “We also manage those forests in a way that is sustainable and renewable over the long-term, by adhering to the Idaho Forest Practices Act. Our goal is healthy resilient forests that are better able to withstand threats from insects, disease and wildfire.”

Foss is also now a member of the National Association of State Foresters, which is considered a leading authority on forest policy.