News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Idaho National Guard is sending members to Washington D.C. to assist in guarding monuments, buildings, and other property throughout the National Capital Region.

Personnel will directly support the U.S. Parks Police and the Metropolitan Police Department for a five-day mission.

Members of the First 148th Field Artillery Regiment of southeast Idaho were sent out Friday afternoon from the AV Center in Pocatello.

Their goal is to help local jurisdictions, city governments and state agencies ensure public safety. Cpt. Isaac Zimmerly says each member chose to be here once they got the call.

“This was a strictly all volunteer force. So, we got notification that we’re going to go on this mission,” Zimmerly said. “We sent the word out; asking for volunteers and we got approximately over 100 personnel to volunteer and help out.”

Idaho’s First 148th Field Artillery Regiment is expected to return next Wednesday.