BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Idaho National Guard will provide approximately 400 personnel to assist in guarding monuments, buildings and other property throughout the National Capital Region.

Personnel being activated Thursday will travel via military aircraft and report to their duty stations no later than June 5.

They are expected to be gone approximately five days, and personnel will serve in support of the United States Park Police and the Metropolitan Police Department.

“Whether responding to a crisis in Idaho or another state, the principles of the Idaho National Guard remain the same: to help local jurisdictions, city governments and state agencies ensure public safety,” Idaho National Guard commander Maj. Gen. Michael Garshak said. “Regardless of where we are in the U.S., our role is to support civilian authorities and our personnel are trained to protect life, preserve property and ensure people’s right to peacefully demonstrate.”

The Idaho National Guard has deployed out of state in support of national emergencies in the past.

From Hurricane Katrina in 2005, wildland fire suppression in Oregon and Washington in 2015, to Puerto Rico for Hurricane Maria recovery support in 2017, the Idaho National Guard has provided hundreds of Soldiers and Airmen over the last decade in response to national emergencies.

More recently, the Idaho National Guard provided state emergency relief here at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.