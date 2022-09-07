IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho National Laboratory showed off its new DCS-800. This machine has the ability to mold ceramic or metallic particles into an object.

They say it can be done with heat and pressure without fully melting the particles.

The DCS-800 can make parts of up to roughly 1 square meter.

On Wednesday, INL held a ribbon cutting ceremony to welcome the new machine into action, followed by a demonstration.

