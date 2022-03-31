IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho National Laboratory has released its Fiscal Year 2021 Economic Impact Summary.

The report shows the laboratory is the sixth largest employer in Idaho, adding $3.08 billion to Idaho’s gross economic output. As INL develops and grows so does Idaho’s economy, allowing the lab and supporting business to grow simultaneously.

“INL is growing because our world-class staff continues to achieve impactful results for our nation,” INL Director John Wagner said. “Our mission work improves lives and makes our nation safer and more secure. All of us at INL are grateful for the opportunity to make a meaningful contribution to the local, regional and state economies.”

INL’s annual economic impact summary showcases how the lab contributes to Idaho’s economy.

Highlights from the report include:

INL’s total impact grew by more than $200 million – a 7% increase – between FY-2020 and FY-2021.

INL impacts resulted in an estimated $120 million in state and local tax revenues.

INL spent $203 million with Idaho businesses.

Battelle Energy Alliance contributed $627,200 in charitable giving, technology-based economic development grants and K-12 STEM giving.

“We are proud that INL makes such a tremendous economic impact throughout Idaho, and we look forward to exploring how we can continue to support communities throughout the state,” said Marsha McDaniel, senior advisor for economic development at INL.

The FY-2021 Economic Impact Summary is available below.

