BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Three Idaho elementary school math and science teachers have been named state finalists for the national Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST), Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra announced.

Idaho’s nominated science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) instructors were selected by a panel of mathematics and science education experts. Applications will now be sent to the National Science Foundation for a rigorous national-level review. If selected, nominees will become Idaho’s national awardees.

“Seeing Idaho’s educators take their students above and beyond in STEM, especially during these past two years – well, it goes without saying they deserve every accolade coming to them,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra said. “I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: Idaho is so proud to have such dedicated, innovative teaching talent.”

PAEMST awards alternate between secondary teachers and elementary teachers. This year’s nominees for kindergarten through sixth grade are:

Mathematics finalists:

Josh Langenbach, Lowell Elementary School, Grade 6, Boise School District.

Kellie Taylor, Hawthorne Elementary School, Grades 2 and 3, Boise School District.

Science finalist:

Shanna Marshall, Sorenson Magnet School of the Arts and Humanities, Grade 4, Coeur d’Alene School District.

According to the PAEMST national website, this award recognizes educators who have “deep content knowledge of the subjects they teach and the ability to motivate and enable students to be successful in those areas.” National winners are recognized by the White House and receive a paid trip to Washington D.C., a certificate signed by the president and a $10,000 award from the National Science Foundation.

Winners are expected to be announced by the White House this summer.

The nomination process for the next PAEMST cycle will open this fall and will honor secondary school teachers. Anyone – principals, teachers, parents, students or members of the general public – may nominate exceptional STEM instructors who are teaching grades seven through twelve for the 2022 – 2023 award year.

Teachers may also apply directly using the application on the PAEMST website.

