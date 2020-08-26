Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Idaho Nonprofit Center is collecting signatures on a letter calling on Governor Brad Little to enact a statewide mask mandate. The group will deliver the letter to the Capitol on Monday.

The letter claims consistent mask wearing and social distancing would allow businesses to remain open. Further, they say, it would rebuild consumer confidence, ease the burden on the nonprofit sector, and reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Nonprofits’ revenue and volunteer resources are shrinking as the economic impacts of the pandemic linger on.

“Our mission is to educate, advocate, and collaborate in support of stronger nonprofits,” Amy Little, CEO of the Center said. “With this letter, we are advocating for our fellow organizations who are finding themselves over extended because of the pandemic.”

92% of the state’s nonprofit agencies asked for some type of statewide mask mandate.

The Center said Boise State University research indicates nonprofits generate over 64,000 jobs annually. Nonprofits pay over $4.25 billion in compensation and rank and the 6th largest employment sector in Idaho.

