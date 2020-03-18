Coronavirus Coverage

BLANE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – There are now nine cases of COVID-19 in Idaho.

South Central Public Health District has a fourth confirmed case in a female patient over the age of 80 in Blaine County. She is recovering well in a local hospital under isolation. Point of transmission is under investigation.

Earlier Tuesday, officials said the eight case is a male BYU-Idaho student who is in his 20’s.

This case is related to travel outside of Idaho. The male became symptomatic on March 8 while he was still out of the state.

He returned to Idaho on March 11, and he remained at home until seeking medical care and being tested on March 12.

The individual is in his apartment in Rexburg recovering from mild symptoms and did not require hospitalization.

He will continue to be in isolation and be monitored by Eastern Idaho Public Health.

There are now two cases in eastern Idaho.

