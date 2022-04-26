BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Officials say a nuclear waste treatment plant in eastern Idaho had two unanticipated shutdowns this year, continuing a lengthy history of setbacks.

A U.S. Department of Energy official says they’re working to address the problems at the Integrated Waste Treatment Unit at the department’s 890-square-mile site that sits atop a giant aquifer.

The department on Tuesday told members of the Environmental Management Site-Specific Advisory Board and Idaho Cleanup Project the plant ran out of liquid nitrogen, and also had a rapid automatic shutdown while testing with a simulant material.

Officials say the plant could start converting 900,000 gallons of radioactive liquid waste into safer, solid material later this year.

