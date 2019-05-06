Idaho’s nursing industry facing possible shortage in coming years

Listen to KID NewsRadio’s full interview with Randall Hudspeth, Executive Director for the Idaho Center for Nursing

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho ー Idaho’s nursing industry is facing a shortage.

Currently, Idaho has almost 19,000 licensed nurses living in the state. According to the 2018 Idaho Center for Nursing Review, the top five counties with the most nurses include Ada County, Kootenai, Canyon, Bonneville and Twin Falls, representing almost 70% of the state’s entire nursing population.

But, Randall Hudspeth, Executive Director of the Idaho Center for Nursing, told KID NewsRadio that number of nurses won’t be enough to adequately service the state in the coming years.

“Today there’s probably not a hospital or a longterm care unit, or even a public health or home care agency, that doesn’t have some nursing shortage,” Randall Hudspeth, Executive Director of the Idaho Center for Nursing, told KID NewsRadio. “We know in the near future we’re going to have a much bigger shortage…right now, 38% of registered nurses in Idaho are over the age of 55 and 12% are over the age of 65.”

An aging workforce isn’t the only factor straining the nursing workforce in Idaho. Hudspeth said Idaho’s growing population is also adding pressure on long-term care facilities. According to the United States Census Bureau, Idaho is projected to increase by 100,000 people per year and many of those moving into the state are looking to retire.

“The Census Bureau reported that 39% of those people bring an elderly parent or two with them within 18 months, and that has placed a real demand on our long term care and assisted living industry,” Hudspeth said.

Currently, Idaho’s nursing schools have produced about 800 nurses a year. Hudspeth said the state will need to increase those graduation rates by about 400 nurses annually to keep up with the state’s aging nursing workforce and growing population.

“That’s going to be a difficult task for the schools to do,” Hudspeth said. “Some schools will do more than that, like Boise State University and Idaho State University and BYU-Idaho, they’ve all had significant increases. But, community colleges, like Twin Falls or Lewiston or even North Idaho College, that’s a little bit more of a difficult task for them.”

Hudspeth said the education community is working to address the pending nursing shortage by helping nurses in training get access to the experience and resources they need.

“The universities are working well with the community colleges and all 10 of the schools have articulation agreements so that students can transfer and industry itself, hospitals and other agencies are opening their doors to try and come up with new ways to increase clinical experience opportunities, so that we can handle more students,” Hudspeth said. “We realize that we have a problem. We’re working on it, but we’re certainly not out of the woods.”

Nursing programs don’t struggle to recruit students, Hudspeth said. According to the 2019 Idaho Center for Nursing Review, schools have limited space for students because of a shortage in nursing faculty.

“A nurse could make a lot more money working for a facility or in a practice, and most of the nurses in Idaho that go back to get a graduate degree go back to become nurse practitioners,” Hudspeth said.

But, Hudspeth said, students who are struggling to make it into a local program should keep trying.

“Once you’re admitted to a program, you know, you have so many opportunities in your career and nurses can do so many things,” Hudspeth said. “It’s not just working in hospitals and long term care, but there’s a lot of creative opportunities for healthcare or education or private industry in the state.”

