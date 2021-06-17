BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little issued a proclamation Thursday recognizing June 19 – known as “Juneteenth” – as a new legal public holiday observed by Idaho Code following the passage of the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law on Thursday.

State of Idaho executive branch entities will observe the holiday on June 18.

The text of Governor Little’s proclamation follows:

JUNETEENTH NATIONAL INDEPENDENCE DAY WHEREAS, Juneteenth celebrates the end of slavery in the United States and it is also known as Emancipation Day; and WHEREAS, on June 19, 1865, Major General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, and announced the end of the Civil War and the end of slavery. Although the Emancipation Proclamation came more than two years earlier on January 1, 1863, many slave owners continued to hold their slaves captive after the announcement, so Juneteenth became a symbolic date representing African American freedom; and WHEREAS, all Idahoans honor the countless contributions made by African Americans to our state and our nation; and WHEREAS, Juneteenth marks the celebration of not just a moment in the past but also a renewed shared commitment to uniting as Americans to ensure equality and opportunity are a reality for all Americans, in the present and the future; and WHEREAS, the United States Congress passed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act recognizing June 19 as a legal public holiday, which President of the United States Joseph R. Biden Jr. signed into law on June 17, 2021; and WHEREAS, pursuant to Idaho Code §§ 73-108 and 67-5302, Saturday, June 19, 2021 is a new holiday recognized and observed by the State of Idaho; and WHEREAS, holidays occurring on a Saturday are observed on the preceding Friday. NOW, THEREFORE, I, BRAD LITTLE, Governor of the State of Idaho, and pursuant to Idaho Code, do hereby recognize Juneteenth as a holiday and that state offices will be closed on Friday, June 18, 2021. However, the Office of the Governor will remain open and available to assist agencies and members of the public. IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and caused to be affixed the Great Seal of the State of Idaho at the Capitol in Boise on this 17th day of June in the year of our Lord two thousand and twenty-one. BRAD LITTLE GOVERNOR

In Wyoming, Wyoming Governor Gordon has also signed a proclamation recognizing the significance of the day, which commemorates the end of slavery, while encouraging self-development and respect for all cultures. Wyoming has recognized the Juneteenth holiday since 2003, when the state legislature passed a bill establishing the holiday on the third Saturday of the month.

Because of the President’s action, Friday June 18, 2021 is a holiday for most federal employees per the U.S. Office of Personnel Management. In Wyoming the Legislature has set State Holidays. While Friday will not be a state holiday, the Governor will work with lawmakers to consider this option for future years.

“Freedom is always a cause for celebration and this is a momentous day in our nation’s history. I encourage people to observe this commemoration of the full enactment of the Emancipation Proclamation, which embodies the values of all Americans,” Governor Gordon said.

