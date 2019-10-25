Eric Simunich

BOISE, Idaho (AP) – A judge has dismissed a felony rape charge against an Idaho police officer at the request of the prosecutors needing more time to present evidence to the court.



Idaho Press reported Thursday 43-year-old Boise police officer Eric Simunich is still under investigation after the dismissal.



Ada County prosecutors say the Oct. 16 charge stems from a date Simunich had three days earlier with a woman he met online.



Prosecutors say they went back to her home after dinner where she told police Simunich forced himself on her, left bruises and threw her phone out of her grasp.



The case was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Friday, but prosecutors say they were not ready. Prosecutors can refile the charge.



A Boise police spokesperson could not be reached for comment.