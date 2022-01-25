BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A top Idaho education official gave a full-throated defense of the state’s public education system that in recent years has come under attack by far-right-wing lawmakers seeking to cut financial support.

Idaho State Board of Education President Kurt Liebich on Monday told the Legislature’s powerful budget-setting committee that the education system is directly responsible for Idaho’s economic success that this year includes a record budget surplus of $1.9 billion.

Lawmakers on the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee this week will be hearing budget requests from the state’s universities and colleges.

Lawmakers last week heard the budget request for K-12 education.

