IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-As frontline medical workers begin to receive COVID-19 vaccinations, you may be wondering when your chance will come.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is following the national recommendations of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. It is developing advice on the use of each COVID-19 vaccine authorized or approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

It includes an evidence-based method for assessing a vaccine’s safety and efficacy.

It is also recommending which groups of people should receive the earliest allocations. It is using four basic principles to do that.

They are:

1) Maximize benefits and minimize harms

2) Promote justice

3) mitigate health inequities

4) Promote transparency.

Idaho’s COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee is advising Governor Brad Little and assisting state officials with a prioritization of vaccines, implementation of a vaccination plan, communication and delivery of vaccine, and ensuring equitable access across the state.

The department has devised a prioritization ranking. You can see the plan here.

If you have other questions about the vaccine and Idaho’s plan for administering it, you’ll likely find answers here.

At this time, regional hospitals are only vaccinating their own employees and are not providing vaccine to patients or community members.

Schedules for public vaccination have not yet been released, but it is likely those vaccinations will be done through retail pharmacies and private physicians.

It is expected that the vaccine will be free to all.