BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho officials have sent MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell a cease-and-desist letter and a bill of more than $6,000 over the businessman’s repeated accusations of voter fraud in the state.

The Idaho Statesman reports Secretary of State Lawerence Denney and Attorney General Lawrence Wasden sent the cease-and-desist letter to Lindell on Tuesday.

The letter demands Lindell remove all false statements about Idaho’s elections from his website and that he stop making the false claims.

Denney and Wasden also want Lindell to pay the state for the money it spent proving Lindell’s allegations wrong.

The Idaho Statesman reached out to Lindell by email but he didn’t respond as of Wednesday evening.

