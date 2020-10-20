Education

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho has approved a contract with Florida-based vendor ClassWallet to distribute $50 million in federal coronavirus emergency money to low-income families to help children learn during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Idaho State Board of Education awarded the no-bid contract Monday that will cost the state about $2 million to administer.

The program starting Wednesday will provide up to $1,500 per child and help about 30,000 kids.

ClassWallet is represented by the Strategos Group.

Tom Luna, the former Idaho superintendent of public instruction and current chairman of the Idaho Republican Party, is a partner there.

The governor’s office says Luna’s work as a lobbyist was not a factor in awarding the contract.