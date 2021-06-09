BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Governor Brad Little is boasting about the strength of the state’s budget.

At a press conference Wednesday in Coeur d’Alene, he announced May revenue figures came in at $580 million ahead of forecast.

This makes it the best month for state revenues in history, and if things continue to go this way, the state could end the fiscal year in June with another record budget surplus of close to $800 million, which would be an all-time high.

This would pave the way for even more tax relief and added investments in education, roads, clean water, broadband, and other areas next year.

“Years of fiscal conservatism, swift action during the pandemic, few COVID restrictions, responsible allocation of federal relief dollars, and our relentless focus on cutting red tape are the reasons Idaho’s economy is catapulting ahead of other states right now,” Governor Little said.

You can view the May revenue figures posted by the Division of Financial Management HERE.

