POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Operation Lifesaver started in Post Falls in 1972 when the average number of highway/rail incidents was 12,000 annually.

The Idaho governor’s office, presided by Gov. Cecil D. Andrus, the Idaho State Police and Union Pacific railroad launched a six-week public awareness campaign called Operation Lifesaver.

During the first year, there was a 43% decrease in incidents.

The program was then adopted by other states.

In 1986, National Operation Lifesaver was created in Washington D.C. to support the states with the help of federal and non-federal partners.

There are Operation Lifesaver programs in nearly all the states and internationally in Canada, Mexico, South America, Europe and Australia.

And it all began here in Idaho.

