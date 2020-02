News

BOISE, Idaho (AP) – Idaho has been awarded a grant to study how elk herds move through a northern Idaho migration corridor also used by grizzly bears and wolverines.

The grant was announced by the U.S. Department of the Interior on Friday.

It’s part of $3.2 million in funding for big game rangeland studies in 11 western states.

Idaho’s work will involve tagging 40 elk in the McArthur Lake area and using 119 trail cameras to map their movements.