BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A Senate committee chairman revived a bill that would dramatically increase the secrecy surrounding Idaho’s execution drugs, bringing the matter back for a second vote on Monday after it failed to pass last week.

The bill barring officials from releasing where they obtain lethal injection drugs was sent to the full Senate on a 5-4 vote.

The legislation had seemingly died in committee last week after a tie vote.

Ties typically result in a bill being defeated under the rules used by the Legislature.

But chairman Sen. Todd Lakey said he wanted to hold another vote because last week one of the committee members was absent.

The post Idaho panel revives execution secrecy bill with repeat vote appeared first on Local News 8.