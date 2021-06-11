IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation (IDPR) has released the second edition of its Idaho Trails Supporter Sticker.

The new edition featured a new color scheme and year marker.

Like the original, the 2021 sticker will be $10 and can be found online at IdahoStateParks.ReserveAmerica.com and at the following vendors:

REI in Boise

Both George’s Cycles locations in Boise (after June 20 th )

) JD’s Bodega in Boise

IDPR HQ in Boise

Hyperspud Sports in Moscow

Idaho Mountain Trading in Idaho Falls (after June 20th)

“We are overwhelmed by public response in support of Idaho’s trails,” said Tom Helmer, Non-Motorized Trail Manager. “If you’re a trail user, this is one of the many ways you can give back.”

The original release of the Idaho Trails Supporter Sticker in June 2020 has raised more than $18,000 dollars for trail efforts around the state. The funds are already being put into action through various partnerships this year.

Projects include maintenance on a section of the Idaho Centennial Trail near upper Priest Lake, signage on the Idaho Centennial Trail statewide, and support for National Trails Day events.

Later this year, some of the funding will go towards a first-of-its-kind adaptive mountain bike (aMTB) trail in the Treasure Valley. This 4 to 5-mile trail, to be located off Highway 55 near Avimor, will include accessibility for everybody, regardless of physical impairment, skill level, or experience.

Project partners include the Southwest Idaho Mountain Bike Association (SWIMBA), the Backcountry Horseman (BCH), and the Idaho Trails Association (ITA).

If you are interested in becoming a vendor for the Idaho Trails Support sticker, contact Tom Helmer at tom.helmer@idpr.idaho.gov.

The post Idaho Parks and Recreation releases 2021 Idaho Trail Supporter Sticker appeared first on Local News 8.