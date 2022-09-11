BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Office of Emergency Management (IOEM) is partnering with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to test the performance of the Wireless Emergency Alert System (WEA) in Ada County on Monday, Sept. 12 and Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 10 a.m.

Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) are a critical public safety tool to ensure people are informed, aware, and empowered to make the appropriate decisions based on the risk at hand. Authorized federal, state, and local government entities can send geographically targeted alerts and warnings to compatible mobile devices using the networks of participating wireless providers.

Any person with a mobile device within the geo-targeted area, which is a 0.4-mile radius around the area of 11331 W. Chinden Boulevard will receive an alert during the test time stating this is a test with a hyperlink to a survey allowing people to provide feedback to the FCC.

The post Idaho participating in the first federally coordinated wireless emergency alert exercise appeared first on Local News 8.