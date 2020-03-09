Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Idaho Patient Act, HB 515, is on its way to the Governor’s desk.

The Idaho Senate approved the bill on a 32 to 1 vote.

The legislation, created with the encouragement of Idaho Falls businessman Frank Vander Sloot, requires new requirements to protect patients during medical debt collection efforts.

The law brings new transparency to the billing process. It restores basic free market principles and access to information in the health care marketplace. Specifically, supporters said the bill ensures patients will receive proper and timely notice regarding who provided medical services. They will also learn how much is owed before being sued in court.

The “Patient Act” will also establish fair and reasonable attorney fees, costs, and expenses related to medical debt collection.