WENDELL, Idaho (AP) – Idaho authorities have identified a man fatally shot by police after a high-speed chase.



Police identified the suspect Thursday as 28-year-old David Bamber Jr. of Pleasanton, Calif.



The Twin Falls Police Department says Bamber was wanted for burglary and firearm possession charges by California authorities and was a suspect in two kidnappings in Nevada.



Authorities say the chase began Tuesday when an Ada County deputy attempted a traffic stop on Interstate 84 before officers from multiple county and state agencies found and pursued the vehicle 30 minutes later.



Authorities say during the pursuit Bamber stole a pickup truck at gunpoint and continued to evade law enforcement traveling south from Bliss.



Authorities say pursuing officers open fired ending the chase at a dairy near Wendell.



An investigation is underway.