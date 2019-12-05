Holidays

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Pocatello Post Office is one of seven in southern Idaho that will extend its weekend hours for the busy season.

The Pocatello office will be open from 10:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. on Saturdays and will open a dutch door from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays for customers to pick up mail that couldn’t be delivered on the first attempt.

Locations with Extended Saturday Retail Hours:

Boise Main 770 S. 13 th St. – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

St. – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Boise Five Mile 1350 S. Five Mile Rd. – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Caldwell 832 Arthur St. – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Meridian 1200 N. Main St. – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Pocatello Main 730 E. Clark St. – 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Twin Falls Pioneer 1376 Fillmore St. – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Nampa Post Office 123 11 th Ave S – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Nampa Sunday Dutch Door Package Pick up will be available at the Nampa Carrier Annex 820 Park Centre Way – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Sunday before Christmas)

“We prepare all year for the holidays. It’s our season, and we’re ready to deliver for our customers,” said USPS District Manager Laura Hubrich.

Idaho has hired more than 100 employees to prepare for the huge amount of holiday mail.

Idaho USPS also expanded the delivery windows to 7 days a week and in the early mornings and evenings.

“Our goal is to provide excellent service and ensure all those holiday cards and packages are delivered in time,” said Hubrich, who advised customers to mail early and conveniently this holiday season.

The USPS expects to deliver 800 million packages between Thanksgiving and News Year’s Day.

The peak of busy season happens during the two weeks before Christmas, especially the week of Dec. 16-21.

Holiday Military Shipping Deadlines

Dec. 9 – Priority Mail and First-Class Mail to Military addresses in Iraq and Afghanistan

to Military addresses in Iraq and Afghanistan Dec. 11 – Priority Mail and First-Class Mail to all other Military addresses

Dec. 18 – USPS Priority Mail Express to Military Addresses (except Iraq and Afghanistan)

International Shipping Deadlines

Nov. 30 – Priority Mail International to Africa, Central and South America

Dec. 7 – Priority Mail International to all other countries

Dec. 7 – Priority Mail Express International to Africa, Central and South America

Dec. 14 – Priority Mail Express International to all other countries

Dec. 18 to 19 – Global Express Guaranteed depending on country

Domestic Shipping Deadlines