A sign at the Idaho Potato Conference held in 2020 on Idaho State University's Student Union Building.

Farmers and ag experts usually gather in Pocatello every January to learn about the latest products and research in the ag industry.

But this year, farmers will have to watch classes and view the latest equipment on-line instead of in-person because of the pandemic.

The Idaho Potato Conference, hosted by the University of Idaho, will go virtual on January 19 to 21, 2021.

The conference will be held between 8 a.m. and noon MT each day, they said. A Spanish-language session will be held 1-3 MT on January 19.

Those who attend may earn Idaho Pesticide License Recertification credits by completing a short on – line quiz on January 20. Certified Crop Advisor credits are also available each day, they said.

The morning sessions will consist of 20-minute pre-recorded presentations followed by short question-and-answer sessions. Potato researchers from the University of Idaho, U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service in Wisconsin, North Dakota University, University of Minnesota, Oregon State University and Washington State University will share updates on their current research.

Leading Idaho potato companies will offer 5-minute updates throughout the sessions.

The January 19 afternoon sessions in Spanish will focus on reducing potato bruising, potato grading, and common storage diseases among other subjects.

The agenda, topics, and registration information are on the conference website.

