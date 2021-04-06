BOISE, Idaho (KIFI)-A new report from Idaho Power Company (IPC) shows customers helped save 196,809 megawatt hours of energy by participating in energy efficiency activities last year. That is enough energy to power almost 17,000 average homes for a year.

Conservation is a key part of the company’s pledge to provide 100% clean energy by 2045.

The results are reported in the “Demand Side Management 2020 Annual Report” (DSM) that Idaho Power submitted to the Idaho Public Utilities Commission and the Oregon Public Utility Commission.

IPC said DSM is composed of two kinds of customer programs, including energy efficiency aimed at reducing overall electricity use, and demand-response programs that shift energy use from periods of extreme demand in the summer months.

“We are proud to help our customers achieve these impressive energy-saving results, especially during an unprecedented year like 2020,” said Theresa Drake, Idaho Power Customer Relations & Energy Efficiency Senior Manager. “Energy efficiency is a win for everyone — not only for today, but for years to come as we work toward our 100% clean energy goal.”

You can see the full DSM report here.

