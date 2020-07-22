News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Idaho Power Company warns its customers are being targeted by scammers.

The utility says the latest involves a call demanding immediate payment of service or their service will be disconnected. The scammers are fairly sophisticated, spoofing the company’s own phone number so it appears the utility is originating the call.

Idaho Power suggested people keep these tips in mind:

Idaho Power never demands immediate payment over the phone.

Idaho Power does not request payment through prepaid cards, sometimes called Green Dot Cards, or using QR codes.

Customers should only pay or drop off payments at designated locations. Idaho Power offers a variety of convenient payment options.

Payment arrangements may be available if your account is overdue. Call our Customer Care team at the number below to explore your options.

If you’re contacted by someone claiming to be with your utility and it seems suspicious, call the Idaho Power Customer Care line at 208-388-2323 or 1-800-488-6151.