BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — At the direction of the Idaho Public Utilities Commission (IPUC), Idaho Power has filed a study analyzing the benefits and costs of on-site customer generation within the company’s service area.

The study provides information that the IPUC, Idaho Power and other stakeholders will use to determine whether changes should be made to Idaho Power’s existing customer generation offering for all customer classes (Schedule 6, Schedule 8 and Schedule 84).

The completed study, which opens case IPC-E-22-22, includes a review of methods to determine benefits and costs that come when excess energy is generated by on-site generation systems, such as solar and wind, that interconnect with the Idaho Power grid. The elements of the study, approved by the IPUC in case IPC-E-21-21 last year, include several components of on-site customer generation:

The measurement interval of excess energy generated by customers (i.e., net hourly or real-time)

The Export Credit Rate (ECR), which is how customers are compensated (in the form of a rate credit) for excess energy they send back to Idaho Power’s grid

An evaluation of the eligibility caps for on-site customer generation systems, which are currently set at 25 kilowatts (kW) for residential customers and 100 kW for commercial, industrial and irrigation customers

Other factors — including the timing of potential updates to the ECR, an evaluation of expiring credits and billing structure considerations — with the goal of keeping the public well informed of any potential changes to customer generation

Next, the IPUC will set a schedule to process the case and interested stakeholders will have an opportunity to submit public comments on the study. Idaho Power has proposed a schedule that could allow for the IPUC to issue a determination as to the future structure of this service offering by the end of 2022, with implementation no earlier than June 1, 2023. To view the study and supporting data, visit idahopower.com/study. To provide feedback to the IPUC regarding the study, visit puc.idaho.gov and reference Case No. IPC-E-22-22.

As part of previous rulings, the IPUC granted legacy (grandfathered) status to eligible Schedule 6 and 8 (residential and small general service) on-site generation systems as of December 20, 2019. Eligible Schedule 84 (commercial, industrial and irrigation) systems received legacy status as of December 1, 2020. Customers who do not have legacy systems are subject to changes to the on-site generation compensation structure, including the value of the ECR. Customers are notified when applying for interconnection that the value of excess energy is subject to change. While not at issue in this case, all on-site generation customers, regardless of legacy status, are subject to changes in rates (energy prices), billing components and billing structure.

The post Idaho Power files Customer Generation Study appeared first on Local News 8.