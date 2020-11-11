Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Idaho Power Company is warning both business and residential customers to watch out for scams.

According to IPC, the latest involves someone calling to demand immediate payment or service will be disconnected. The scammers are “spoofing” the power company’s phone call, so it appears the call is coming from the utility. It is not.

Idaho Power reminds customers to be vigilant against scams and remember the following:

Idaho Power never demands immediate payment over the phone.

Idaho Power does not request payment through pre-paid cards, sometimes called Green Dot Cards, or using QR codes.

Customers should only pay or drop off payments at designated locations. Idaho Power offers a variety of convenient payment options.

Payment arrangements may be available if your account is overdue.

Visit here to manage your account, make payments or check account balances.

If you are contacted by someone claiming to be from your utility and it seems suspicious, call the Customer Care Center immediately.

Call 208-388-2323 or 1-800-488-6151.