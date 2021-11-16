IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho State Department of Agriculture recently announced the release of its third annual Idaho Preferred holiday gift box containing more than 15 unique, locally-grown and crafted Idaho products.

Each purchase supports local Idaho producers and our economy, and this year’s Idaho Preferred Holiday Gift box can be shipped to friends, family and work associates across the country.

This year’s Idaho Preferred holiday gift box is packed with exceptional local products:

Bitterroot Botanicals of Idaho – Wildcrafted Elderberry Syrup

Free Spirits Beverage Company – Luke Peary Free Spirit Zero Proof Cocktail

Garlic Gods – Quarter Pound Chesnock Red Garlic

Homemade by Dorothy’s – Jar Tasty Toppings Cranberry Orange Curd

Hot Eric Honey- Hot Eric Honey Original

Idahoan Foods Idahoan Buttery Homestyle Mashed Potatoes

Kauffman Farm – Kauffman Farm Hearty Barley Soup Mix

Nature’s Indulgence – Granola

Northern Latitude Foods Organic Wild Rice – Idaho Wild Rice

Oma & Popie’s –Flippin’ The Bird Spice Blend

Owyhee Produce – Owyhee Peppermint Oil

Oil Roots Chips – Purple Sea Salt Potato Chips

TnD Orchard – Handmade Goat Milk Soap

Wagner Idaho Foods – Wagner’s Idaho Mustard

Weiser Classic Candy – Idaho Potato Candy

“The Idaho Preferred holiday boxes are a wonderful way to share a taste of Idaho with loved ones,” ISDA Director Celia Gould said. “I look forward to seeing what our innovative producers and talented staff put together each year.”

Supplies are limited, and ISDA encourages everyone to make their purchases as soon as possible. Boxes will ship by mid-December for holiday delivery.

“This gift is more than great tasting products, it’s an opportunity to support some of our local Idaho farmers, ranchers, and food crafters while giving an amazing gift sure to please,” said Erica White, Idaho Preferred Marketing Specialist. “Idaho ranks No. 3 in the West for agricultural production, and our state is home to 185 different commodities. The holiday gift features some of the best of Idaho’s food, beverage, and skincare products together in this one-of-a-kind sampler.”

You can learn more and order your Idaho Preferred Holiday Gift Box at https://idahopreferred.com/giftbox2021/.

