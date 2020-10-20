News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The State Board of Education has approved a third-party contract to facilitate a new “Strong Families Idaho program.

Governor Brad Little said the “Strong Families, Strong Students” initiative uses a $50 million federal grant to help eligible families buy educational materials, devices, and services.

Eligible parents can apply for up to $1,500 per student or $3,500 per family.

“When parents have to step in to provide instruction and equipment due to school-related closures, we see them pushed out of the work force – something that strains our economic rebound,” Little said.

Parents can learn more about the program here. (It launches Wednesday.)

Little said the initiative is intended to make sure parents are less likely to leave the work force or expend household resources in order to give children the educational resources they need.

“I can’t think of a better use of relief funds right now than helping families who are trying to support their students and meet their learning needs during such a stressful time. We have heard what the priorities are, and the Strong Families, Strong Students program can make a difference by providing educational resources that will have an immediate impact and benefit for families throughout our state,” Board President Debbie Critchfield said.