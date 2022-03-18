BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Our older, low-income Idaho neighbors may be a little closer to affording their homes.

A proposed bill to reduce property taxes on higher-valued homes is headed to the full Idaho Senate.

The measure would adjust the maximum value of qualifying residential homes to 150% of the median assessed value.

Backers of the legislation say the measure protects older homeowners with limited incomes from being forced out due to soaring home and property values.

