BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Ada County prosecutor’s office has received online criticism after promoting its services in honor of Crime Victims’ Rights Week last month with a post on Twitter where the thin blue line flag was visible in the background.

It's Crime Victims' Rights Week. Learn more about how our office works to serve crime victims here: https://t.co/zwwdeqaBJs pic.twitter.com/qZd9w39LfO — Ada County Prosecutor’s Office (@AdaProsecutor) April 19, 2021

The tweet included a link to a blog post that highlighted victim-witness coordinators who work to make victims feel empowered.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

The Idaho Statesman reported the American Civil Liberties Union of Idaho and others questioned if the prosecutors also served police violence victims.

The office said in a statement it did not intend to take any position other than to highlight the work of those who support crime victims.

The post Idaho prosecutors explain tweet with ‘thin blue line’ flag appeared first on Local News 8.