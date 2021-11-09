BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) and Southwest District Health (SWDH) have confirmed the first death of an Idaho child due to COVID-19.

The child was an infant and died in October.

To protect the privacy of the child’s grieving family, no further details will be released to the public.

“Our hearts go out to the family of this child,” said Elke Shaw-Tulloch, administrator for the Idaho Division of Public Health. “Infection with the virus can have devastating impacts on families, and this situation highlights the seriousness of COVID-19.”

Nearly 900 COVID-19-related deaths have been reported among children in the U.S. since the start of the pandemic.

“We were saddened to hear of the loss of one our newest community members. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family during this difficult time,” said Nikole Zogg, SWDH director.

COVID-19 vaccination is recommended for parents and prospective parents, including pregnant women, who may also receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot. Getting a COVID-19 vaccine can protect parents and prospective parents from severe illness from COVID-19, which can help protect babies and children who are too young to be vaccinated.

The post Idaho public health officials confirm first COVID-19 child death appeared first on Local News 8.