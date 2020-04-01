YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (KIFI/KIDK)-The U.S. Geological Survey Yellowstone Volcano Observatory reports there are no connections between the 6.5 magnitude Idaho earthquake Tuesday and the Yellowstone system.

That earthquake and another 5.7 magnitude quake near Magna, Utah earlier in the month, are caused by tectonic extension of the region. They are not expected to have any significant impact on the Yellowstone system.

Some strong earthquakes in the region, like the 6.9 magnitude Borah Peak earthquake in 1983 and the 1959 M7.3 quake at Hebgen Lake, Montana have impacted geyser behavior. USGS said that effect is due to the response of the shallow and fragile geyser conduits to shaking. Observations over the coming days to weeks will answer whether the latest Idaho quake had any similar impact.

Aside from that, the Observatory’s monthly update, released Wednesday, reflects a fairly active month. There were three water eruptions at Steamboat geyser in Norris Geyser Basin. They occurred on March 6, 15, and 25. There have been nine eruptions there so far this year.

The University of Utah Seismograph Stations located 111 earthquakes in the Yellowstone National Park region during March. The largest was a minor 3.1 magnitude, located about 5 miles northwest of West Yellowstone, Montana on Tuesday morning.

There were two earthquake swarms during March. The largest occurred 7 miles northeast of West Yellowstone between March 21-29 and included 19 earthquakes ranging from magnitude 0.0 to 2.1 The largest single event happened March 28 at 10:11 p.m.

Another swarm of 15 earthquakes, ranging from 0.1 to 1.7 occurred about 9 miles east of West Yellowstone between March 5 to 14.

The Observatory said sequences like these are common. They account for roughly 50% of the total activity in the region.