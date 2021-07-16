IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – It’s no secret that more people are moving to Idaho.

One reason for the uptick in population, might be because of the crime rate.

A new study by Reviews.org found Idaho has the third lowest property crime rate per capita, in the country.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

The study used reports from the FBI, finding that Idaho’s property crime rate decreased by 16.6%.

Ahead of Idaho is Massachusetts and New Hampshire, with Maine and New Jersey rounding out the top 5.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);

});

Washington D.C. was found to have the highest property crime rate.

The post Idaho ranks 49th for property crime per capita, study says appeared first on Local News 8.