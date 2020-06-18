News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Unemployed Idahoans filed 3,631 initial claims for new unemployment benefits in the past week, decreasing 8% from the previous week.

Idahoans have filed an average 3,989 claims per week since the COVID-19 health emergency was proclaimed.

The continuing number of people requesting a benefit payment dropped by 22% from the previous week to 36,764.

Of those filing claims, 15% were in health care and social assistance jobs. Retail, manufacturing, and accommodations represented 11% each.

According to the Department, 26% of the claims filed were from workers aged 25 to 34. People aged 35 to 44 accounted for 19% of the claims, while young people under 25 and people aged 45 to 54 each represented 17% of the total.

Altogether, there have been 152,858 initial claims for unemployment benefits during the 13 weeks since the state of emergency. 71% of those claims were filed in the first five weeks.

The state paid out a record $86 million in claims during the week of June 7-13. As of June 13, total benefit payments reached $469.2 million.