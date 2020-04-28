IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Governor Little announced his plans to reopen Idaho last Thursday.

The comprehensive plan is to open the state in a series of four stages in an ongoing effort to safely and strategically open Idaho while minimizing the spread of COVID‐19.

“We all have a responsibility to protect members of our community, and each stage allows us to gradually open while keeping a close eye on the public health data to ensure the spread of disease remains contained to the greatest extent possible,” Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) District Director Maggie Mann said.

Under Stage 1, which begins on May 1, certain services may open provided they can do so safely by following protocols lined out in Idaho Rebounds Guidance.

Some of the protocols include: the ability to maintain six‐foot physical distancing requirements; the ability to provide adequate sanitation and personal hygiene for employees, vendors and patrons; frequent disinfection of the business; identifying how face coverings and gloves may be required by employees, vendor and/or patrons; and identifying strategies for addressing ill employees.

Under the guidelines, all vulnerable populations should continue to self‐quarantine and gatherings of any size outside the home should be avoided.

Non‐essential travel should be minimized and people entering Idaho, unless on essential business, are required to self‐quarantine for 14 days.

“Now more than ever, we need community members to be committed to safe distancing practices that reduce the spread of COVID‐19,” Mann said.

Visits to senior living facilities and congregate facilities are still prohibited. Bars, nightclubs, indoor gyms, large venues (movie theaters and sporting events) and hair and nail salons shall remain closed.

Restaurants may continue with takeout and delivery only and should be formulating plans to reopen.

Daycares (if closed), organized youth activities and camps as well as places of worship can reopen, but reopening is contingent on their ability to meet protocols set forth by Idaho Rebounds.

Stage One Business Protocol for Opening

INDIVIDUAL EMPLOYER SPECIFIC TYPE EMPLOYER All vulnerable Idahoans should continue to self-quarantine. Members of households with vulnerable residents should be aware that by returning to work or other environments where distancing is not always possible, they could carry the virus back home. Precautions should be taken to isolate from vulnerable residents. Continue to encourage telework, whenever possible and feasible with business operations. Return employees to work in phases, if physical distancing, personal protections and sanitation are feasible. Visits to senior living facilities and congregate facilities (e.g. jails and corrections) are prohibited and those employees and providers who do interact with residents and patients must adhere to strict protocols regarding hygiene and infection prevention. Gatherings, both public and private, should be avoided. Employees who are considered vulnerable individuals should continue to self-quarantine. Special accommodations for these employees should be made in the workplace if they are unable to work from home. Bars and nightclubs remain closed. Minimize non-essential travel and adhere to CDC guidelines regarding isolation following travel. Non-essential businesses other than those excluded in the amended order implement plans for reopening demonstrating ability to meet business protocols. Restaurants dining rooms remain closed, develop plans for reopening and ability to meet business protocols in order to open in stage 2. Continue the 14-day self-quarantine for people entering Idaho to prevent influx of out-of-state visitors. Minimize non-essential travel and adhere to CDC guidelines regarding isolation following travel. Places of worship can open if they adhere to strict physical distancing, sanitation protocol, and any CDC guidance. Indoor gyms and recreation facilities remain closed, develop plans for reopening and ability to meet protocol business protocols in order to open in stage 2. Hair salons remain closed, develop plans for reopening and ability to meet business protocols in order to open in stage 2. Large venues (e.g., movie theaters and sporting venues) are closed. Daycares and organized youth activities and camps can reopen.

Governor Little will host a press conference regarding Idaho Rebounds: Stage 1 Thursday, April 30 at 11 a.m. Mountain Time.

