Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is awarding millions of dollars to state and local partners to support the COVID-19 response.

Idaho will be receiving $4,567,500.

You can view a state-by-state breakdown here.

“Our state, local, tribal and territorial public health partners are on the front lines of the COVID-19 response. The action we are taking today will continue to support their efforts to increase public health capacity where it’s needed most,” said CDC Director Robert R. Redfield, M.D. “These funds will allow public health leaders to implement critical steps necessary to contain and mitigate spread of the virus in communities across the country.”

On Friday, the President signed the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2020.

The supplemental contains $8.3 billion government-wide, with resources directed for grants or cooperative agreements to states, localities, territories, and tribes to accelerate planning and operational readiness for COVID-19 preparedness and response, as well as develop tools and strategies, provide technical assistance and program support, as well as ensure ongoing communication and coordination among public health agencies and partners throughout the response.