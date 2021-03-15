IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The American Red Cross of Greater Idaho is unveiling two new vehicles in Eastern Idaho that will help the humanitarian organization respond to disasters and collect and deliver lifesaving blood.

A new Red Cross emergency response vehicle is based in Idaho Falls.

These vehicles are on the frontline during disasters like wildfires and flooding, delivering food and supplies, often to families cut off from other services.

Red Cross deployed a similar vehicle from its fleet to the Lenore and Orofino area in September to help families forced to evacuate during the Clover wildfire.

“This new vehicle will deliver the supplies and comfort families need at a time when they are most vulnerable,” said Scott Davis, Red Cross disaster program manager in Eastern Idaho. “It has features like WiFi, large feeder windows and external lighting that will help our teams better serve their communities during difficult times.”

The Idaho Red Cross also received a Dodge Grand Caravan. It will transport lifesaving blood, staff and equipment to and from blood drives. The blood collected at drives across Idaho is taken to the Red Cross lab in Boise for testing and processing and then distributed to area hospitals and cancer treatment centers that depend on it.

The annual Red Cross Real Heroes event in Idaho Falls helped raise funds for both vehicles.

Because of COVID-19, there won’t be a Real Heroes event in 2021, but the Red Cross thanks all the partners who stepped up and helped fund these mission-critical vehicles.

“We couldn’t deliver our mission without the generosity of our donors and the dedication of our volunteers,” said Bryce Sitter, Red Cross chief development officer.

