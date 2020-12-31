BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Idaho’s health care workers and residents of long term care facilities (LTCF) are now receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

So far, the department reports Idaho has received 56,225 doses of vaccine. All have been distributed through health care providers, including hospitals, public health districts and other health care providers. Those providers are performing initial vaccinations.

Another 1,950 doses will be delivered to Idaho providers on Thursday.

“We are happy to report the vaccination of our healthcare workers and residents of longterm care facilities is proceeding well,” said Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch, Division of Public Health. “This is an exciting time to have the vaccine available in Idaho. I appreciate the interest in the vaccine, and we will be sharing more information as it is available. The situation evolves rapidly, but Idaho’s goal remains to make sure all Idahoans who want the vaccine will be able to get it when they become eligible.”

You can track the success of Idaho’s vaccination program on a real time basis. The doses reported do lag behind actual totals due to the time that is required to enter reports into medical records and transfer the information to the state’s registry.

Updated estimates on the timeline when Idahoans can get a COVID-19 vaccination is also available on the website.

Idaho anticipates having almost all LTCF residents and staff vaccinated by mid-February. But, state officials said there are many variables that could affect that timeline.

Idaho reports COVID-19 vaccine progress